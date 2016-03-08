The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Tuesday, March 8, 2016
Fiction #66
New fiction! Issue #66
Ptolemaic
by Blake Bennett
Woodland Mystery
by Amanda Kavanagh
It’s Not Really Depression
by Lisa Foley
The Gates of Heaven
by Elaine McCluskey
The Sprawl
by Adam Kelly Morton
Submissions now open for #67
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
Michael Bryson
8:47 PM
