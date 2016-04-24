The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, April 24, 2016
Fiction #67
New fiction! Issue #67
Soft and Tender
by Marius Stankiewicz
Small Ontario Towns
by Lynda Curnoe
Billy; or, How to Throw a Mentally-Retarded off a Cliff
by Dimitrios Otis
Nothing Can Harm You
by Kate O'Rourke
Submissions now open for #68
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
