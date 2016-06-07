The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Tuesday, June 7, 2016
Fiction #68
New fiction! Issue #68
The Line
by Alex Carey
Soon the Predators
by Ryan McCarvill
Predestination
by Julie Roorda
Badon-napoti
by N.T. McQueen
Sacrifices
by S.L. Fleming
Yellow Light
by Nilofar Shidmehr
Submissions now open for #69 (which will appear in September 2016)
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
