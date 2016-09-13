The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Fiction #69
New fiction! Issue #69
Posy
by Lara Stokes
Lineage
by J.C. Maxwell
On a Tuesday
by Jennifer Ouellette
Masks
by Chad Inglis
The Meeting
by Susan Grundy
Names
by Terence M. Green
Submissions now open for #70
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
