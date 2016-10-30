The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, October 30, 2016
Fiction #70
New fiction! Issue #70
Surveillance Notes
by Sidonie P. Hynes
Red Ball
by Christian McPherson
The Woman’s Battalion of Death
by Liz Betz
Your Messiah
by Jayne Collins
Submissions now open for #71
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
Michael Bryson
5:24 PM
