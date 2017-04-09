The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Fiction #72
New fiction! Issue #72
The Light Keeper
by K.C. Toews
Leaf and Branch
by William Thompson
Dugouts
by Aaron Schneider
I Think I Can
by James A. Conan
Submissions now open for #73
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
Michael Bryson
4:01 PM
