The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Fiction #73
New fiction! Issue #73
Prepared
by Carole Glasser Langille
Status of Application
by Alyson Fortowsky
Fire Built
by Christopher Shilts
Taking Possession
by David Gerow
Submissions now open for #74 --
coming in September!
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
