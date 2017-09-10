The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Fiction #74
New fiction! Issue #74
One Mistake After Another
by Harlan Yarbrough
Ragged White Ice
by David Menear
The Job Interview: A Murder
by Kathryn Mockler
Exit Interview
by Steve Passey
Submissions now open for #75!
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
Posted by
Michael Bryson
at
2:37 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment