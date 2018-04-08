The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Fiction #77
New fiction! Issue #77
Before Breakfast
by J.W. Burns
A Nameless Night in Cambodia
by Jonathan R. Rose
Balancing Act
by Linda Hutsell-Manning
Special thanks to all who have been submitting.
Enjoy.
Posted by
Michael Bryson
at
4:41 PM
