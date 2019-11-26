Search This Blog

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Thank You for Visiting

The Danforth Review: An online short story magazine, founded in 1999 by Michael Bryson

 Following Issue #78 (Sept 2018), we are on a long-term hiatus.

Please read through the archives, and thank you to all who contributed to TDR through the years!

Fiction Issues

Issues 1-27 (archived at National Library and Archives Canada)

Issues 28-78 (archived on this site)
282930313233343536373839404142434445464748495051525354555657585960616263646566676869707172737475767778

 Interviews with Canadian Writers

Interviews (1999-2009, archived at National Library and Archives Canada).

Interviews (2011-2018, archived on this site).

Email

danforthreview [at] gmail [dot] com (checked infrequently)

Links to Canadian Literary Magazines

TDR Complete Archive (1999-2009)

TDR's 1999-2009 archive is housed by the Library and Archives Canada. TDR was on hiatus between July 2009 and Sept 2011. Sept 2011-Sept 2018 is on this site.

