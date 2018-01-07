The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Sunday, January 7, 2018
Fiction #76
New fiction! Issue #76
Afterimage
by Liz Betz
A Hand Cuts Through The Smoke
by Nick Rayner
A Suture in Time
by Robert Lake
Submissions now open for #77!
Special thanks to all who have been submitting. Enjoy.
Posted by
Michael Bryson
at
6:59 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment