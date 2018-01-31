The Danforth Review
21st century literature since 1999 ~ canadian ~ short stories
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
TDR's 2018 Journey Prize Submissions
TDR has submitted three stories to the
2018 Writers' Trust / McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize
:
The Fire
by Sandra Maxson
The Job Interview: A Murder
by Kathryn Mockler
Full Submission
by Michelle Boone
Fingers crossed! And best wishes to all involved in this process.
Posted by
Michael Bryson
at
8:07 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment